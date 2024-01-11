Poollotto.finance (PLT) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002788 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $21,818.34 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

