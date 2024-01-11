PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 413.7% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 375.0 days.

PowerBand Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWWBF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 134,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.06.

About PowerBand Solutions

Further Reading

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

