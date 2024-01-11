Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRDSY remained flat at $10.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prada in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

