Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
