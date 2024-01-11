Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.04 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Prom has a market cap of $102.78 million and $3.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00012189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00018271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,164.70 or 0.99919613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010868 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00231177 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.41113629 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,991,022.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

