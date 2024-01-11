ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 92,194,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 115,387,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
