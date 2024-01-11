ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 92,194,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 115,387,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

