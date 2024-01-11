ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.62

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $20.94. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 1,308,925 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 127,577 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 186,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $1,302,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

