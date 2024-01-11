Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Publicis Groupe Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 126,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
