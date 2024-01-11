Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEPC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.37. Q.E.P. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.