Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.31 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $347.19 million and approximately $71.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00007149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05649571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00084849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

