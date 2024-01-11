Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Trading Up 4.1%

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 3,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Qube Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

