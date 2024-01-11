Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.81 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $87.81 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,980 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.