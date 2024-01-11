Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 818,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $19.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Read More

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

