RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 1.2%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.46 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.14). 166,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 310,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

RBG Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £10.13 million, a PE ratio of -177.08 and a beta of 0.65.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

