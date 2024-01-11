Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 75,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $264.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,962. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

