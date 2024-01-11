Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

