Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 2.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 399,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

