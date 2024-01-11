Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 736,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

