Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $751.80. 280,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $453.40 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

