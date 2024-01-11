Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 21.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $138,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,352. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

