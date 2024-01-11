Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 429 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

SO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 1,355,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,668. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

