Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249,758 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 2,820,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

