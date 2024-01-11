Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $22,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $211.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,983. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.17 and a 1-year high of $213.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.