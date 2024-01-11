Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

EMN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 245,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.