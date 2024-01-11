Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. Redeia Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

