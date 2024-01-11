Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.02 ($0.27).

Redx Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.60. The company has a market capitalization of £81.69 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of -0.52.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.