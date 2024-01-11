Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 11th (ACCO, ADM, ANDE, AUDC, B, BOOT, LAKE, LAMR, LOCO, MBI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 11th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

