Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 11th (ACCO, ADM, ANDE, AUDC, B, BOOT, LAKE, LAMR, LOCO, MBI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 11th:
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.