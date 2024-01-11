Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Resonac Stock Performance

SHWDY stock remained flat at $20.56 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Resonac has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Get Resonac alerts:

About Resonac

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.