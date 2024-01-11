Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $128.21. 425,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,473. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.78.

Read Our Latest Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.