Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 411,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,557. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average of $182.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

