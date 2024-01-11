Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.73. 402,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,841. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.