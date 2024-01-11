Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.48. 9,933,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

