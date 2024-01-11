Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,772. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

