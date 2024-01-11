Riley Exploration Group, Llc Sells 15,487 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 102,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $476.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

