Riley Exploration Group, Llc Sells 18,315 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares in the company, valued at $51,510,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 102,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on REPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.