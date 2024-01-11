Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading Up 3.7%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

