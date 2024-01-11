Round Dollar (RD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketDoge is a token that was built on Binance Smart Chain network and aims to make people send money fast and with low fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.