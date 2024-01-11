RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 1.9%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.15). Approximately 1,179,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,393,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10 ($0.15).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.98.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

