Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Trading Down 4.9%

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.36. 295,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 357,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 341.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 350,549 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

