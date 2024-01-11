S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.52

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.52 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.22 ($0.58), with a volume of 2053671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.78 ($0.60).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £263.66 million, a PE ratio of -292.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.34.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

