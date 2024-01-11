Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.92 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.11 ($0.13). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 10,456 shares.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47.

About Sabien Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.