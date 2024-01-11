Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMSEY stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 3,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,573. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 38.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

