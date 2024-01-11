Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.13. 2,071,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,721. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $332.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

