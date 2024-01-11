Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,050,887. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

