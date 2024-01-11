Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

