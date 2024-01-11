Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of SRAFF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 28,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

