Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.3 %
SAND stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
