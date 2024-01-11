Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 0.6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.44. 169,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 146,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David Awram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$100,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,477. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

