Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.82. 709,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

