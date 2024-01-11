Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

